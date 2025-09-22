Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Advisory: Heavy Vehicles Restricted Near Ekvira Devi Temple for Navaratri 2025

Many Devotees are expected to visit the Ekvira Devi Temple during the nine days of the Navaratri. To avoid any traffic chaos for these devotees, the administration has made a few changes in the transportation system on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for this festival. Every year, thousands of devotees visit Ekvira Devi Temple during the Navaratri festival. To avoid traffic congestion and to ensure the safety of all the travellers, Pune District Collector and District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has ordered changes to traffic patterns.

Traffic Advisory:

As Navaratri will be celebrated from September 22 to October 2, entry of heavy vehicles from Karla Phata to Shri. Ekvira Devi Paitha Temple will be strictly prohibited. From September 27 to October 1, Heavy and large vehicles will not have any access to the Kusgaon Budruk toll Plaza on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. For the same time period, they will be barred from entering from Lonavala to Vadgaon and Vadgaon Maval between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm, stated the report by Saam.

Heavy and large vehicles that plan to head to Pune from the old Mumbai-Pune highway will be redirected to Pune city via the Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza in Lonavala. They will be diverted to the express highway and the Urse toll plaza. Heavy and large vehicles traveling to Pune-Mumbai will be redirected to an alternate route to Mumbai through the express highway via the Talegaon Phata in Vadgaon and Urse Khindi.