Mumbai Rains: IMD Forecasts Monsoon Surge by June 19-20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that Mumbai is currently experiencing a lull in showers typical of June, with monsoon activity expected to intensify around June 19-20. Senior IMD scientists attribute the subdued rainfall to weakened monsoon currents in the region.

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival in the city on June 9, bringing nearly 100 mm of rain to certain areas within the first 24 hours. Despite this initial downpour, rainfall has been notably subdued over the past week, coinciding with a significant rise in humidity levels.

According to data provided by the BMC, the eastern suburbs received 1.35 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, followed by the western suburbs with 0.60 mm and the island city division with 0.25 mm. However, IMD recording stations reported no rainfall during this period. Despite this, the IMD issued a yellow warning for Mumbai and its neighboring areas on Sunday due to anticipated thunderstorm activity.

According to a report of Indian Express, “Currently, the westerly winds are very moderate. Owing to the weak monsoon currents, the rain activity is very less. However, the monsoon currents are expected to pick up after June 19 – 20, following which the monsoon activity will also pick up,” said Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai.

The weather bureau has not issued any warnings for the city in the coming week. According to forecasts, the district is expected to experience light to moderate showers until Thursday. Meanwhile, temperatures have risen in both the suburbs and the city, reaching between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.