Mumbai Rain: Local trains did not stop even in torrential rains this year, Iqbal Singh Chahal reveals reason

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that heavy rains lashed Mumbai this year, water came up to platform level at many stations, but locals did not stop. Heavy rains continue in Mumbai and suburbs, causing waterlogging in many areas. Anyway, the roads and public services are running slowly but smoothly.

The Mumbai Municipal Commissioner said, "Mumbai has received 50 percent of the total rainfall. So far, more than 1000 mm of rain has fallen. The problem of Hindmata and Sion has been solved with the help of underground tanks this year.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to Mumbaikars to not go to the beach on the day of alert and during high tide. Meanwhile, the West Coast is expected to receive heavy rainfall till July 14, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Against this backdrop, 'Orange Alert' has been issued in Mumbai, Thane district.

Due to heavy rains, road traffic is slow but smooth. Locals on Central and Harbor routes are 5 to 6 minutes late. While the trains on the western route are on time.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains along the west coast till July 14. Against this backdrop, 'Orange Alert' has been issued in Mumbai, Thane district. A 'Red Alert' has been issued in Palghar, Raigad district, as well as in Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts.