Mumbai Rains: BEST Bus Routes Diverted, Traffic Jams Reported in Waterlogged Areas; Check Details

Mumbai, including many districts in Maharashtra, reported heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, July 8. Due to this, many roads flooded by several feet, leading to traffic jams throughout the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), city has recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 a.m. to 7 am. Due to heavy showers in the city, several BEST buses have been diverted from their routine routes.

Several routes have been diverted since early morning to ensure passenger safety and manage traffic congestion:

LBS Road diverted via Vinoba Bhave Road, Kurla, since 3:20 AM.

Dahisar Subway route no-709 diverted via Ghartan pada bridge from 4:00 AM.

Gandhi Market route no 521 & 368 diverted via Bhau Daji Road from 4:00 AM.

Andheri Subway routes (251, 4, 84, 202, 203) diverted via D N Nagar from 4:30 AM.

Tilak Road route no 521 diverted via Sharda Cinema from 4:30 AM.

Sainath Subway Malad routes (345 & 460) diverted via Madina Manzil flyover Goregaon from 4:30 AM.

Sainath Subway Malad route no 281 curtailed at Sainath Road from 4:30 AM.

Shiv Shrushti Kurla routes (361 & 363) diverted via Kurla Signal from 5:00 AM.

Kurla Signal routes (58, 59, 60) diverted via Amar Mahal Suman Nagar from 5:00 AM.

Govandi Station routes (360 & 364) diverted via Deonar Village from 5:45 AM.

Traffic on Western Express Highway

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city. pic.twitter.com/aAzQaayTqO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Heavy vehicle congestion was reported on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle due to heavy rain.

Visuals From Underpass in Vile Parle

#WATCH | Pedestrian underpass at Vile Parle East waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SAxCj5BYZ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

From 8:00 AM on July 7 to 6:00 AM on July 8, the city recorded substantial rainfall:

Central Mumbai (CT): 110.10mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 150.53mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 146.35mm

Hourly Rainfall Details (6:00 AM - 7:00 AM)

During the latest hour, light rain persisted in Central Mumbai. However, the Eastern Suburbs and Western Suburbs experienced heavier showers, causing localized flooding and affecting several areas:

Eastern Suburbs (ES):

Paspoli Powai Municipal School: 41mm

MCMCR Powai: 36mm

B & P Vikhroli: 22mm

Kurla Fire Station: 13mm

S Ward Office: 12mm

Western Suburbs (WS):

HBT Municipal School: 33mm

Malpa Dongri: 25mm

Dahisar Fire Station: 24mm

Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School: 23mm

Chakala Municipal School & K/E Ward Office: 20mm

Eksar Municipal School: 18mm