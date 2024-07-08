Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in City Today; Orange Alert for Several Districts in Maharashtra

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, July 8. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively.

For the next 48 hours, the weather will remain partly cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 a.m. to 7 am.

Due to this all private and government schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday (July 8).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.



In the wake of continuous rains, the entire machinery of the BMC is working on the field.



Mumbaikar are requested not believe in any rumours. Also to step out of the house… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2024

“In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation,” BMC said.

Nowcast warning (till 10 am) shows an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan belt. IMD had earlier forecasted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

High Tide Warning:

High tide today, Monday, July 8th, 2024, expected at 1:57 PM reaching a height of 4.40 meters. Low tide follows at 8:03 PM, reaching 1.64 meters.

As of now, due to ongoing rains in various parts of Maharashtra, teams of NDRF are deployed in Thane, Vasai (Palghar), Mahad (Raigad), Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg apart from our regular 03 teams deployment at Andheri and 01 Team at Nagpur to avert any untoward incident and give apt response in case of any flood like situation, said NDRF, reported news agency ANI.