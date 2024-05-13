Mumbai Rains: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Resumes Flight Operations

In a recent turn of events, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai experienced a temporary suspension of flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. The halt, spanning approximately 66 minutes, was enforced as a precautionary measure in response to low visibility and gusty winds caused by inclement weather and dust storms. The suspension, which commenced after heavy rain persisted until 17:03 local time when operations resumed. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions.

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and massive dust storms in isolated pockets, lashed Mumbai Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a nowcast warning for the district. Central railway services were largely affected.

Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 17:03 hrs. During this time, the airport… — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out," the India Meteorological Department said.Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said. Meanwhile, suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations bent due to strong winds.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Flight Operations Suspended After Heavy Downpour Affects Visibility

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) of Mumbai has also issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Solapur, Latur, Beed, Nagpur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The regions are likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places, the weather department has said.Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for regions including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna and Parbhani districts.

