Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash Bandra's Bandstand; IMD Advises Against Seashore Visits

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Monday threw the normal routine lives out of gear, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic congestion. It affected several key routes, including a usually-busy Bandra area of Bandstand which usually sees heavy influx of visitors. IMD, in its advisory, has advised the people of Mumbai and nearby areas not to go near the seashore and to avoid travel unless necessary, as the city is witnessing a high tide rising.

The situation worsened in the city after the rain triggered waterlogging in just an hour of lashing.The weather agency has also issued an orange alert till afternoon, suggesting heavy rainfall. The nowcast warning by the IMD was issued at 10:15 am on July 21 amid heavy rains in Mumbai. With the weather agency predicting moderate to intense spells of rain.

Rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours.Since the early hours of Monday, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains. The heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in low-lying areas. Along with waterlogging, the vehicular movement across Mumbai was slowed down to a great extent on Monday, as per the civic officials. As per the BMC, during the last 24 hours, from Sunday 8:00 am to Monday 8:00 am, Mumbai has recorded an average rainfall of 23.45 mm. While the eastern suburbs received 36.42 mm, the western suburbs experienced 50.02 mm of rainfall, civic officials said.Amid the heavy Mumbai rains, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have also seen a significant decline. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 82.65 per cent.