Mumbai Rains: Hundreds Relocated as Flooding Affects Thane District

Heavy rainfall hit most areas of Thane district on Thursday, causing extensive flooding and prompting rescue efforts in Ambernath and other affected regions. Between 8 am and 1 pm, the district recorded 138 mm of rain, pushing the total rainfall for the season to 1,424 mm, according to a civic official. In Ambernath, 18 elderly residents of the Sahavas old age home were moved to upper floors at a different old age home in Maher. Additionally, 30 children and staff from Satkarma Ashram were rescued and relocated to Pragati Andha Vidyalaya. Approximately 200 individuals were also evacuated to the BSUP building.

In Kalyan, 40 families, totaling 156 individuals, were relocated as a precautionary measure. Water levels have risen beyond the danger mark in the Badlapur barrage, Jambul dam, Mohane dam, and Ulhas river, according to reports.

Flooding is anticipated to impact several areas, including the villages of Mohane, Varap, Valdhuni, Kalyan, Ane, Bhisol, Rayte, Apti, Dahagaon, and Manjarli in Kalyan taluka; Ambernath, Badlapur, Eranjad, Kudsavre, Kanhere, and Kasgaon in Ambernath taluka; Shahad, Ulhasnagar, and Mharal in Ulhasnagar taluka; and Dive Agar and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi taluka, as per district officials.

Villages around the Tansa dam were put on high alert as the water storage in the dam reached 99.18 per cent capacity. Additionally, five houses, including two kutcha houses, were reported damaged in Bhiwandi and Shahapur talukas. Kalyan-Murbad road and Murbad-Sahapur roads were closed due to submerged bridges. In Kalyan, 96 families were asked to shift to safe locations.