Mumbai Rains: Mumbai university cancels exams due to heavy rains

Mumbai University exams were to start from today. However, due to heavy rain, the exams of Mumbai University today have been cancelled. It has been said on behalf of the university that the new date of the examination will be announced soon. Mumbai has been warned of heavy rain today. In this background, a major decision has been taken by Mumbai University.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in Mumbai today. Also, heavy rain warning has been given. The administration is also appealing to citizens to go out of their homes only if necessary. Against this background, all the exams of Mumbai University have been canceled today. However, no decision has been taken regarding the schools yet. The administration has announced that the appropriate decision will be taken after looking at the situation.

According to the information provided by the University of Mumbai, due to the continuous heavy rains, the University of Mumbai has decided to cancel all the examinations to be held today, Thursday 14th July. The new date of this examination will be announced soon, said the director of examination and evaluation board of the university. Vinod Patil has said. Today mainly the exams of engineering faculty were to be held. Along with this, other exams to be held today have also been cancelled.

Yesterday, the Deputy Director of Education issued a circular regarding the announcement of holidays to schools after reviewing the local situation in emergency situations. It has been mentioned in the circular that the competent authority should take a decision regarding the holiday today after looking at the local situation in Mumbai. In the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Palghar district.

According to the pre-notification of the calamity, according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department and the current state of rain in that area and the local situation, appropriate action should be taken to declare a holiday for the schools in the local area today, such a circular has been issued by the office of the Deputy Director of Education.

District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Rajesh Narvekar has announced a two-day holiday for schools up to Class XII on July 14 and 15 in view of the heavy rains in Thane.