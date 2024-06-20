Mumbai Rains: Palghar Bridge Submerged in Deharje River Causes Traffic Disruption (Watch Video)

Due to heavy rains, the local train service in Mumbai, is impacted. Similarly, Traffic on Manor Wada Road came to a halt when the temporary route created during the bridge construction over Deharje river submerged in water, causing traffic disruption. As Manor Wada Bhiwandi road remained closed, authorities urged drivers to utilize the alternate route available.

Seeing the intense rainfall, weather department has announced a yellow rain alert for Palghar, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai today. Rain has been ongoing since yesterday. Various areas in Mumbai have recorded 6.3 to 20 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

An IMD yellow alert is in place for today and tomorrow, with expected moderate to heavy rain and cloudy skies. Temperatures are anticipated to hover around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius. Monsoon arrival has brought relief from the heat, and similar weather conditions are expected in Mumbai and across Maharashtra until next week.