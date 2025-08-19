Mumbai Rains Viral Video: Man Dressed as Spiderman Tackles Flooding in Bhiwandi Market

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been reeling under heavy rainfall for the past three days, with showers intensifying on Tuesday. The downpour has resulted in severe waterlogging in several localities, disrupting train services and daily commuting. Bhiwandi city has also witnessed similar conditions, particularly around the Teen Batti Naka vegetable market, where floodwaters have caused hardships for residents and financial losses for traders. Amidst the chaos, an unusual sight caught everyone’s attention as a man dressed in a Spiderman costume stepped into the flooded streets to drain water. A video of the incident is now widely circulating online. Watch the video here:

The video has over 1 lakh views and more than 5 thousand likes.

The heavy rainfall has brought life to a standstill in Bhiwandi, turning roads into virtual rivers and leaving vehicles stranded. While municipal authorities were expected to take charge of clearing clogged drains, locals were astonished to see “Spiderman” tackling the task instead. The man, captured on video, was seen using a mop to push rainwater aside and removing garbage bags blocking the flow. Citizens expressed surprise and amusement but also criticized civic bodies for failing to act promptly. The viral video highlights both the frustration of residents and the resilience of individuals stepping in when official efforts fall short.