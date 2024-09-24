Mumbai Reports Alarming Two to Three TB Deaths Daily at BMC's Sewri Hospital

Concerns have been raised following reports of two to three deaths daily due to tuberculosis (TB) at the BMC's TB hospital in Sewri. This alarming information was revealed through a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted by social activist Chetan Kothari.

Medical experts states that tuberculosis is treatable; however, many patients discontinue their medication prematurely, leading to drug resistance and further complications. Despite ongoing efforts, a significant number of TB patients continue to be identified in Mumbai. The BMC operates a dedicated hospital specifically for the treatment of TB, ensuring that care is focused solely on this disease.

Significant misconceptions about tuberculosis persist among the public. To combat this, major national efforts are being implemented to eradicate the disease, including the development of new therapies. A comprehensive national program has been established for TB eradication, with all testing and medications provided free of charge at government hospitals. Given that the treatment course typically lasts between six to nine months, hospitals are actively conducting regular follow-ups with patients to ensure adherence to their treatment plans.

Deaths Due to Tuberculosis Over Recent Years

Year Deaths

2021 974

2022 959

2023 855

2024 397