Mumbai: Retired Police Officer Arrested in Passport Fraud Case Registered at Dahisar Police Station

A retired police officer has been arrested in connection with a fraud case registered at Dahisar Police Station, where he allegedly duped a person under the pretext of facilitating a passport.

According to the complaint lodged by Police Constable Haresh Gopal Padayal (46), the accused had approved a passport application without verifying the necessary documents. However, during scrutiny, the submitted documents were found to be forged. When the passport process could not be completed, the complainant approached the police and filed a complaint.

Based on the investigation, an FIR was registered on March 26, 2025, under sections 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 12 of the Passport Act, 1967.

During the probe, it was revealed that Police Head Constable Sanjay Jagtap was involved in the fraud. At the time of the incident, he was posted at Dahisar Police Station but was later transferred to Malad Police Station. Notably, Jagtap retired from service on October 31, 2025, and was arrested just days after his retirement.

On November 4, 2025, Jagtap was taken into custody and produced before the Court, which remanded him to police custody till November 6, 2025. Prior to his arrest, the accused had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the High Court; however, after the plea was rejected, the police took him into custody.