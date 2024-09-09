Mumbai: Retired Senior Postmaster Duped of Rs 15 Lakh in Investment Fraud in Vile Parle

In a shocking incident in Vile Parle, a 63-year-old retired Senior Postmaster was allegedly duped of ₹15 lakh by being lured into an attractive investment scheme by L&T Finance. The accused, identified as Bharti Brijmohan Bhushan, allegedly promised to double the invested amount within three years but failed to deliver on her promise. The Vile Parle police have registered a case of embezzlement and fraud against Bhushan and have initiated an investigation.

According to the police, the complainant, Shripat Narayan Revgade, resides with his family on Shahaji Raje Marg in Vile Parle. Revgade, who retired as a Senior Postmaster, is well-acquainted with Bharti, who has known her for the past fifteen years. Bharti, a resident of New Panvel, previously worked as a postal agent.

After retiring in 2020, Revgade received ₹8 lakh as gratuity, which he intended to invest in a postal scheme for senior citizens. Around this time, Bharti visited his home and claimed to work for L&T Finance, promoting several attractive investment schemes. She convinced Revgade to invest with the promise that the invested amount would double within three years. Trusting her, Revgade initially invested ₹5 lakh for three years. Later, he invested an additional ₹10 lakh under his and his wife's name. Despite assurances, Bharti failed to provide the investment documents, raising Revgade's suspicion.

When questioned, Bharti admitted to having used the ₹15 lakh for personal purposes without investing it in the company as promised. Shocked by this revelation, Revgade repeatedly demanded the return of his money, but Bharti refused to repay the amount.

Bharti then promised to repay the money by selling her flat, but she failed to keep her word. Instead, she lodged a false complaint with Juhu police, accusing Revgade of mentally harassing her by constantly demanding the money. In response, Revgade filed a complaint against Bharti with the Vile Parle police.

Following an investigation, the Vile Parle police have registered a case against Bharti Bhushan under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are expected to question Bharti soon.