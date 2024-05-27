Mumbai Road Accident: 29-Year-Old Biker Dies in Vikhroli Highway Collision

A 29-year-old biker died after a collision with a tempo on Vikhroli highway. The deceased lived in Vikhroli and was on his way to his office located in Mahalaxmi. According to information received from the police, Lavkush Yadav, who worked at a private company named Nature Basket, was traveling on his Activa from Vikhroli to his office in Mahalaxmi on Sunday. While passing near the Vikhroli bridge, a tempo struck him from behind, causing severe injuries.

Lavkush was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Lavkush lived in Vikhroli with his wife and two children. A police officer stated that the tempo driver, Baliram Yadav, fled the scene after hitting Lavkush's Activa. Lavkush suffered a head injury in this accident.Based on a complaint filed by Lavkush's elder brother, Arun Yadav, an FIR has been registered against the accused Baliram Yadav under IPC sections 279, 304A, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and an investigation is underway.

