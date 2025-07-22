Mumbai Road Accident: 64-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Trailer in Mazgaon

A tragic road accident was reported from the Mazgaon area of Mumbai, where a speeding trailer rammed into a scooter, killing the elderly rider on the spot. The deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Imtiaz Musa Shikalgaar. Following the incident, the Sewri Police have registered a case of negligent driving against the trailer driver, 34-year-old Mohammad Yunus Ahmad Khan, and initiated an investigation.

According to information received from Sewri Police, the accident occurred around 5:45 PM on July 21. A patrolling team was alerted by a motorcyclist near Mazgaon Dock about a serious accident. On reaching the spot, the police found the victim severely injured, lying between the wheels of the trailer.

The police immediately rushed the victim to KEM Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that Shikalgaar was riding his scooter towards Orange Gate when the speeding trailer hit him from behind. Due to the impact, he came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

An FIR has been registered against the trailer driver, and further investigation into the case is underway.