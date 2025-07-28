Mumbai Road Accident: Dumper Crushes Man After Scooter Hits Pothole on JVLR; First Such Death This Year

A 59-year-old man died in a road accident at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Andheri on July 26. The deceased is identified as Lalu Kamble. When Kamble was driving on JVLR, he hit a pothole and lost control of his two-wheeler leading to a collision with a dumper truck being driven by 25-year-old Sajid Shaikh. The Powai police arrested Sajid Shaikh. Police imposed charges against him for reckless driving. An FIR was filed by the police in this case. Based on the FIR, Kamble was a resident of Sheree-Punjab Society situated on Mahakali Gufa Road in Andheri east. He used to work as a small-scale construction contractor.

The accident happened around 2:25 pm near the NTPC junction on JVLR. Kamble’s two-wheeler hit a deep pothole there. This led him to slow down his vehicle abruptly. The dumper truck following the two-wheeler collided with the vehicle and Kamble fell from his two-wheeler. His head was deeply injured in this accident. Bystanders notified police about this accident. Kamble was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East. They arrived at the hospital around 3:00 pm where doctors declared him dead.

A police officer noted that there were two large potholes. This accident marked the first pothole-related death this year.

Vijay Kamble, son of Lalu Kamble, said that he got a call from his father’s friend urging him to immediately reach Rajawadi Hospital. When he reached there he learned about his father’s death.

Lalu was going to Sakinaka to get a laptop repaired. He lived with his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Vijay works at Kotak Mahindra Bank. He provides Aadhar-related services there. He expressed family’s grief and demanded strict action against poor road maintenance. His brother Rajesh is a peon at a school in Byculla.