Mumbai: Rohit Arya, Who Held 17 Children Hostage in Powai, Shot Dead by Police

Mumbai's Powai area witnessed a chilling incident at RA Studio, where under the pretext of auditions man held 15 to 20 children hostages. Witnesses claimed the children were seen signaling for help through glass windows, showcasing that they felt fearful inside. Accused Rohit Arya, made a video viral and said that he was not a terrorist, but that he had some demands. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. They tried to negotiate with the accused. At the same time, some policemen entered the studio bathroom under cover. It was learnt that there was an encounter between Rohit Arya and the police. It was said that the accused was injured in this encounter. However, now it has come to light that the accused Rohit Arya has died.

Man accused of holding children hostage in Mumbai shot dead by police during rescue operation: Official.

About This incident

An incident took place in Powai where 17 children were held hostage. These children were held hostage for 3 hours from 1 pm to 4 pm. All these children were called for auditions. These children had been going to auditions for 6 days. However, the children did not come out for lunch at 1:30 pm. Then it came to light that Rohit Arya had held the children hostage. The police immediately launched an operation to rescue these children. At that time, the police who entered from the bathroom had an encounter with Rohit Arya. In the retaliatory action of the police in this encounter, Rohit was shot near the left side of the chest. After that, the injured accused was taken to the trauma hospital, he reportedly scummed to injuries.

Rohit Arya's Viral Video

#BREAKING | Children taken hostage in Mumbai's RA Studio building in Powai. Cops in talk with suspect.

More details awaited.



October 30, 2025

Were you preparing to attack the children?

Rohit Arya, who had accused the government of embezzling Rs 2 crore and had been protesting for a year, entered RA Studio from the bathroom and opened fire on the police. The police returned fire, injuring him. Arya, who had won a tender for the "my school, beautiful school" cleanliness monitor concept when Deepak Kesarkar was the education minister, had kidnapped 17 children after the government ignored his claims, staging the kidnapping to draw attention to his accusations. He was preparing to attack the children when the police intervened. The children were safely released, resolving a major challenge for the police.