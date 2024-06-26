Mumbai School Bus Accident: Bus With 20 Kids Collides on JJ Flyover, Driver Arrested, 1 Student Seriously Injured

A school bus carrying around 20 students crashed into the side wall of the JJ Flyover in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, June 26, 2024. One student, 12-year-old Irfan, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital. The incident occurred when the bus driver, Lalu Kumar Santu (24), allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control.

According to media reports, the bus was carrying students from St. Anthony's High School in Borivali. The accident took place around 8:30 am on the southbound side of the flyover. Irfan was reportedly sitting near the front of the bus when it collided with the wall. He sustained head and chest injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

A Pydhonie police officer said that the driver had been arrested and his blood sample had been taken. A case has been registered against the drive under IPC sections 279, 337, 338, and Motor Vehicles Act sections 183 and 184.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of school buses in Mumbai. In recent months, there have been several accidents involving school buses in the city, some of which have resulted in fatalities. Parents have called for stricter regulations and better enforcement of safety measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.