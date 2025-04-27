Mumbai: Security Beefed Up at Major Railway Stations, Including CSMT

After the Mumbai Police issued a high alert across the city, the security at major railway stations has been significantly increased to track the activities in view of the recent deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people. Security also beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai, which has been under constant threats and a heritage structure. Railway Protection Force (RPF), Railway Police and MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) personnel have conducted a security review at CSMT on Sunday, April 27.

While speaking to the news agency, IANS, Rishi Kumar Shukla, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF), said, "We have just conducted a major security review of the Mumbai division. We have identified the need to deploy more manpower at our crucial stations. RPF and GRP should work together to increase their patrolling efforts..."

Following the attack, the central agencies increased patrols, heightened vigilance and additional checks of trains and luggage. Looking at the history of terror attacks, Mumbai has suffered heavily in the past. The city witnessed devastating chain bomb blasts and the horrific 26/11 terror attacks. The wounds of those attacks are still fresh and unforgettable. After the Pahalgam attack, there is a possibility that terrorists may once again target Mumbai, given that it is the financial capital of India and home to millions of citizens.

During previous attacks, terrorists had opened fire at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. To prevent a repeat of such tragedies, the police have ramped up their vigilance.