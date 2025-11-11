Mumbai: Senior Executive Allegedly Dupes Cosmetic Firm of Crores Using Fake Documents and Fraudulent Foreign Trips

A large-scale financial fraud has come to light in a reputed Mumbai-based cosmetic surgery firm, where a senior official allegedly cheated the organisation of several crores by submitting forged documents and conducting fake business deals.

According to the complaint lodged by the company’s senior administrative manager at the Vakola Police Station, the deputy general manager, identified as Abdullah Wajuddin Maroof (33), secured his job using fake credentials and later caused heavy financial losses under the guise of foreign business trips and transactions. The Vakola Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Investigations revealed that Maroof falsely claimed to have worked with a Dubai-based firm and submitted forged work experience and employment verification certificates. The email ID used for verification was created in Maharashtra, confirming the documents were fake.

Between October 2024 and February 2025, the accused was sent on multiple international business trips to Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, during which the organisation spent ₹7,53,522 on travel and related expenses. However, inquiries found that he neither brought in new clients nor contributed to sales growth. Instead, he allegedly misused the company’s funds for personal enjoyment abroad.

The accused also claimed to have secured a large purchase order worth ₹1.85 crore from a foreign client. He even produced a payment advice document, but further verification showed that the bank’s SWIFT code mentioned in it was incorrect, confirming the payment record was forged. The company never received any payment.

In March 2025, a complaint from an Iraqi customer revealed that the person had paid ₹46,750 for a product that was never delivered. Investigation showed that the payment was transferred to Maroof’s personal bank account instead of the firm’s.

The fraud has caused significant reputational damage to the organisation internationally. During an internal inquiry, officials discovered that Maroof had been absent from work for several months and is currently absconding.

Police have booked Abdullah Wajuddin Maroof under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.