Mumbai: Seven-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Entangled in Rope Ladder While Playing at Home

A seven-year-old girl died on Sunday in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi while playing at home with her siblings. The Shivaji Nagar police are investigating the incident. Aakriti Singh was playing hide-and-seek with her siblings and a neighbour around noon on Sunday in Bangwadi. Other family members were out, leaving the four children at home. During this time, Aakriti got entangled in a rope ladder used to descend from the attic.

Her older sister ran outside to alert the neighbours. They brought Aakriti down and rushed her to a private hospital in the area, but she was declared dead before any treatment could be administered.

The Shivaji Nagar police, upon receiving information about the incident, arrived at the scene and began their investigation. It has been determined that the girl died from hanging. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are continuing their investigation.