Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Elderly Woman with Dementia in Dindoshi Area

Mumbai: A shocking incident from the Dindoshi police station area has come to light, where a 78-year-old woman was violently raped by a 20-year-old man. The elderly woman suffers from dementia and memory loss, making her particularly vulnerable to exploitation. This horrifying assault occurred while the woman was alone in her bedroom, asleep.

The accused took advantage of her condition and entered her home to commit the crime. The family discovered what happened only after reviewing suspicious activity captured on the CCTV camera installed in the woman's home for her safety. Immediately after realizing the severity of the situation, the victim's family filed a complaint at the Dindoshi police station, prompting a quick investigation.

Also Read: CIDCO Lottery 2025: 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Online Registration Deadline on January 31

A case was registered against the accused Prakash Moriya under Sections 64(1) and 332(B) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and brought before the court, which subsequently placed him in judicial custody.