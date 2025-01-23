CIDCO Lottery 2025: 'My Preferred CIDCO Home' Online Registration Deadline on January 31

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced January 31, 2025, as the final date for online registration and selecting preferred tenements under the "My Preferred CIDCO Home" Mass Housing Scheme. CIDCO has urged citizens not to miss this golden opportunity to own their dream home at affordable rates.

Under the scheme, 26,000 tenements are available across prime locations in Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel, and Kalamboli. Targeted at the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories, the scheme allows applicants the freedom to choose their preferred tenements.

To enhance the customer experience, CIDCO has established Experience Centres at Sector-14 and Sector-37 in Kharghar, as well as Sector-28 in Khandeshwar, where citizens can get a first-hand feel of their potential future homes.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the official website to complete their registration and select their preferred tenements before the deadline. CIDCO emphasized that this is the final opportunity to participate in this mass housing scheme and urged citizens to act promptly.