Mumbai Shocker: 21-Year Old Booked For Molesting Female Passenger at Mumbai Central Station

A 21-year-old man, Sanjay Singh, has been charged with molestation following an incident involving a 20-year-old woman aboard the Golden Temple Express. The FIR was filed by the Mumbai Central railway police under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 23.

According to reports, the woman, who is from Surat, left home on October 22 due to a family dispute and boarded the train. During her journey, she met Singh, an employee at a private company in Haryana, who mentioned he was traveling to Mumbai for work.

Upon arriving at Mumbai Central around midnight, the two attempted to find accommodation but faced difficulties in locating a hotel.Ultimately, they opted to stay in a paid AC waiting room, where Singh allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior towards her. The case is currently under investigation by the Government Railway Police (GRP).