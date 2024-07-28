Mumbai Shocker: 28-Year Old Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide In Mulund; Husband and In Laws Booked For Harassment

Mumbai police have charged a man and his family in connection with the suicide of a 28-year-old woman in Mulund. The woman, who took her life by hanging on Wednesday, July 24, had sent a WhatsApp voice note that played a key role in the investigation and led to the booking of the suspects. According to investigators, the woman, a native of Pune, got married in April 2022 and moved to Mulund at her in-laws’ place. She was not allowed to speak with her parents and was subjected to belittling and taunting almost every day. She was also asked to hand over her monthly salary to her husband.

The officers said on July 24, she died by suicide by hanging herself in Mulund. The police said a voice message shared by the victim’s younger sister helped them book the in-laws. “Before ending her life, the woman sent a voice message on WhatsApp to her younger sister detailing the torture she was subjected to by her in-laws,” said an officer.“The worried sister tried responding to her messages and calling but she couldn’t get through,” added the officer.

Hours after the incident, the woman was informed that her elder sister hanged herself and was rushed to Aditi Hospital in Mulund. When the family members reached there, they learnt that Sonam was pronounced dead by the doctors.

“The victim’s father, 60, a resident of Pune, told us that he was aware of the harassment and taunting faced by his daughter every day and said she was forced to cut off all ties with them. The father said his daughter started working in a private firm in Mumbai and her husband used to manage her bank account and left no money for her,” said an officer.“We have registered an FIR against the husband and in-laws under section 108 (abetment of suicide) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are further investigating the matter and collecting more evidence,” said the police officer.