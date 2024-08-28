Mumbai Shocker: Father Rapes 9-Year-Old Daughter, Arrested

Maharashtra: A 9-year-old girl was raped by her 30-year-old father in Mumbai. The incident, which occurred in June, was reported to the Dindoshi Police Station after the girl recently disclosed the abuse to her mother.

Maharashtra | A 9-year-old girl was raped by her 30-year-old father, Case registered at Dindoshi Police Station in Mumbai. In June, the accused raped his daughter when no one was home and threatened her not to tell anyone. Recently, the girl narrated the incident to her mother.… — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

According to police, the father assaulted his daughter when no one else was home and threatened her to keep silent about the incident. Following the girl's revelation, her mother filed a complaint at the Dindoshi Police Station.

The accused has been charged under Sections 65 (2) and 68 (A) of the BNS Act and Sections 4, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He was arrested and appeared in court, where he has been remanded in police custody until August 30.

(With ANI Inputs)