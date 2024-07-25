Mumbai Shocker: Juhu Koliwada Cemetery Vandalised Human Remains Displaced; Disturbing Visuals Surface

In a disturbing incident in Mumbai, the Juhu Koliwada cemetery has been vandalized, causing distress among local residents. Shocking images show burial niches at the cemetery attached to the Holy Cross Church, with human remains scattered on the ground. The land where the cemetery is located belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Clara D’Souza, a resident, expressed anguish as her mother’s burial niche was among those vandalized. She mentioned that such incidents have occurred previously, with the latest incident reported two days ago by a friend who visited the cemetery.

Authorities from Juhu stated that they had not received any formal complaint but pledged to investigate the matter. However, residents claimed they had previously reported vandalism incidents but felt discouraged due to perceived inaction.

The cemetery primarily utilizes niches due to limited space for new burials, with buried remains typically transferred to niches after several years to reuse the ground. Despite having a caretaker, the cemetery lacks adequate security measures.

Father Angelino Vaz, parish priest of Holy Cross Church, noted that vandals likely access the cemetery from an adjacent disused Hindu crematorium, citing past incidents of theft and the absence of lighting. As a result of these challenges, the church has decided to suspend niche burials and will only conduct ground burials going forward. The parish committee plans to address this issue at its upcoming meeting in August to explore solutions and ensure the security and sanctity of the cemetery.