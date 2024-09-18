Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped at Knifepoint in Dharavi, Accused Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light in Dharavi. The accused entered the house after seeing the girl alone and raped her by threatening her with a knife. Sources said that the accused used a mask to hide his identity.

According to Dharavi police, on Tuesday, when the girl was alone at home, the 59-year-old accused entered her house and attacked her with a knife, injuring her neck. Khan was wearing a mask on his face, so the girl could not recognize him at first. However, when the girl protested, the mask came off, and she recognized him.

The police official said that accused raped the minor girl and threatened to kill her if she screamed. When the girl recognized the accused, accused threatened her, saying that if she told anyone about this, he would throw acid on her face.

Before leaving the girl’s house, accused checked whether there was any jewelry kept in the cupboard. When the girl’s family came home, she informed her mother about the incident, and a complaint was lodged at Dharavi Police Station.

Upon receiving the complaint, Dharavi police registered a case against accused under sections 66(1) and 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested from his house.

A police officer said that the medical test of the victim girl has been done at Sion Hospital, and her condition is stable.