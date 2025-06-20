Mumbai Shocker: Police Arrests 20-Year-Old for Raping and Blackmailing Minor Girl with Obscene Photos

A 17-year-old girl from Andheri was raped and threatened by an accused person based on her pornographic photos. After the girl was defamed by the filthy photos that went viral on Instagram, the accused complained to the police. The 17-year-old victim resides in Andheri. Saurabh Jaiswal, is accused of raping he. The victim first met 20-year-old Saurabh in June 2024. He first befriended her. In November 2024, Jaiswal took her to his home in Santoshbhuvan, Nalasopara. He forcibly kissed the victim and took pictures.

Based on this photo, he began blackmailing her. He threatened to throw acid in her face if she notified anybody about it, and he would post this photo to her family's WhatsApp if she did not have physical intercourse. The victim was afraid as a result. The accused took advantage of this and forced her into giving him pornographic pictures. He began repeatedly raping her while threatening to go viral with these pornographic images. The victim was tortured by the accused. She eventually grew weary of this and severed all ties with him. Jaiswal, the accused, became enraged and posted her pornographic images on Instagram.

The victim, therefore, reported the event to her family and lodged a complaint at the Andheri MIDC police station. The Pelhar police station in Nalasopara later took over the investigation because the initial torture incident occurred there. The accused has been charged under sections 66 (a), 67 (d) of the Information Technology Act and sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Pelhar police station.

The Pelhar police took the accused into custody on Wednesday. After being brought before the court, he is placed in police detention until June 23. A senior police official said they have taken the accused's cell phone and will analyse it in a forensic lab.