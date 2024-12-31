Mumbai Shocker: Stray Dog Shot in Andheri For Barking, Residents Rally to Save Its Life Amid Outrage

In a shocking incident in the Shantivan Complex society of Andheri West, a stray dog named Wolfie was shot late at night, allegedly by a resident irritated by the dog’s barking. Severely injured, Wolfie was rushed to an animal hospital by seven compassionate residents and is now battling for his life. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday when locals heard the sound of a gunshot followed by Wolfie's painful cries.

Woken by the commotion, seven residents—Kayanath Gaikwad, Sumit Singh, Aditya Samant, Ayush Singh, Siddhi Surve, Lokesh Sawant, and Shan Sawant—immediately responded. The group, comprising mostly students, took the injured dog to a nearby animal hospital, where they were informed that the treatment would cost ₹20,000. Despite limited resources, the animal-loving friends managed to collect ₹15,000 by pooling funds and seeking help, ensuring that Wolfie could receive urgent medical attention. However, Wolfie's condition remains critical, said Kayanath Gaikwad, one of the rescuers.

The Oshiwara police have detained two residents of the society, Prashant Lakshmeshwar (52) and his son Aditya (26), for questioning in connection with the incident. Two air guns have been seized from their residence. While the father-son duo has denied the allegations of shooting the dog, the police are examining the weapons to determine their involvement. The investigating officers have assured appropriate action once all evidence is reviewed. Meanwhile, locals have vouched for Wolfie’s friendly and playful nature, stating that he never barked aggressively or troubled anyone in the society.

The incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers, with many taking to social media to condemn the cruel act and demand stricter enforcement of animal protection laws. The efforts of the seven youths who rallied to save Wolfie have been widely applauded, with people offering additional financial assistance for the dog's treatment. As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for compassion toward stray animals and stricter measures to prevent such acts of cruelty.