Mumbai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Burns 8-Year-Old’s Palms with Candle in Malad for ‘Bad Handwriting’; Case Registered

In a shocking incident from Malad (East), a private tuition teacher allegedly burned the palms of an 8-year-old boy with a candle as punishment for poor handwriting. The incident came to light after the child returned home in tears and revealed the injuries to his mother. The Kurar Village Police have registered a case against the accused teacher.

According to police officials, the victim is a Class IV student and resides in the Pimpri Pada area of Malad East. He had been attending private tuition classes at Gokuldham, Film City Road, Malad East.

On the evening of July 28, the boy had gone for his regular tuition class. Around 9 PM, the tuition teacher, identified as Rajeshri Rathod, called the child's parents to inform them that the class had ended and the boy should be picked up. The complainant, the boy’s 50-year-old father, sent his elder daughter to bring him home.

Upon reaching the tuition centre, the sister found her younger brother crying. When she inquired about the reason, the teacher allegedly said the boy was simply upset due to study pressure. However, once home, the boy continued crying and, when questioned by his mother, showed both his palms — which had burn marks and another injury from being struck.

The boy revealed that the teacher had deliberately burned his palms with a candle because his handwriting was not neat. The mother immediately called the teacher to confront her. Instead of expressing remorse, the teacher reportedly admitted to the act and rudely responded that the punishment was due to the child’s poor handwriting and warned the mother not to argue with her.

Following this, the mother rushed the child to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for medical treatment and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Kurar Village Police Station.

Police have registered a case against the teacher Rajeshri Rathod, and further investigation is underway.