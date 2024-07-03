Mumbai: State Government Seeks to Link E-Challans with Bank Accounts for Rs 2,429 Crore Recovery

The state government has requested permission from the central government to connect unpaid e-challans, amounting to a staggering Rs 2,429 crore owed by 42.89 million traffic violators, with their bank accounts. Over the past five years, efforts to recover penalties via e-challans have yielded only a 35% success rate, prompting this move.

Since the introduction of e-challans in January 2019, traffic policemen utilizing handheld devices and CCTV networks have fined over 7,53,36,224 motorists for traffic violations. According to a report of Hindustan Times, the penalties levied amount to Rs 3,768 crore across the state but motorists have paid only Rs 1,339 crore or 35% of the outstanding amount until March 2024. E-challans are issued to motorists for over-speeding, lane-cutting and jumping signals among other violations.

Despite numerous enforcement drives, the state government has struggled to recover the outstanding amount, prompting the state transport department to request permission from the central government to link e-challans to motorists' bank accounts. "The bank account associated with Fastag and used for annual motor insurance payments will also be linked to outstanding e-challans," stated an official from the transport department. "This linkage will facilitate the recovery of unpaid amounts whenever motorists recharge their Fastags or renew their vehicle insurance."

According to an official, as the Banking Act falls under the jurisdiction of the central government, linking bank accounts requires its approval. “We have sent the proposal recently and expect a positive response from the centre,” he said.