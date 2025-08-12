Mumbai Stray Dog Complaints Cross 10,000 in Eight Months, BMC Steps Up Action

Between January and August 2025, Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded 10,778 complaints regarding stray dogs, reported News18. The rising number reflects growing public concern over stray-related issues, ranging from road accidents to the threat of rabies and other infections. In response, the civic body has introduced a streamlined online complaint mechanism through the MyBMC mobile application and its official website. Citizens can register, submit details of the problem and location, and receive a reference number via SMS. Updates are sent once action is taken, with departments directed to review such cases thrice a week for timely resolution.

The issue of stray dog control in Mumbai is not recent. Since 1994, BMC has been carrying out sterilisation and rabies prevention drives. Between 2023 and 2025, a total of 4,20,345 stray dogs were sterilised under the civic body’s population control initiative. At present, seven sterilisation centres function under the veterinary department, part of the general health wing, supported by the animal and bird control branch and mobile veterinary services. These programmes focus on population control and regular rabies vaccinations to safeguard public health and reduce dog aggression. However, despite these efforts, factors such as high urban density, open garbage dumps, and public feeding of strays continue to exacerbate the problem.

Authorities are urging residents to fully utilise the online complaint portal to ensure every incident is recorded, tracked, and addressed systematically. They emphasise that structured reporting, combined with consistent monitoring and swift on-ground response, can help curb the challenges posed by stray dogs. The BMC believes that community participation is crucial—responsible waste disposal, avoiding public feeding in inappropriate locations, and reporting aggressive animal behaviour can collectively reduce risks. For citizens, the expectation is that persistent enforcement of these measures will lead to a gradual decline in stray dog-related cases across Mumbai, improving both safety and public hygiene in the city.