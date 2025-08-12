TMC Job Hiring: 1,773 Vacancies Announced Across Multiple Departments - Know the Details Here

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a large-scale recruitment drive to fill 1,773 vacancies across multiple departments. These include administrative, accounting, technical, education, public health, fire, medical, and paramedical services. Online applications will be accepted from August 12 to September 2. Currently, TMC employs 9,088 permanent staff, including education board and transport employees, along with 2,500 contractual workers. Over the past decade, Thane’s population has surged from 18.41 lakh in the 2011 census to more than 26 lakh, driven by rapid urban expansion into areas like Ghodbunder. This population boom has significantly increased service demands on the corporation.

Despite this growth, staffing levels have not kept pace, resulting in an increased workload for existing employees. The Maharashtra state government approved the addition of 880 posts to address the issue, but recruitment was delayed. Many positions have also become vacant due to employee retirements, further straining the workforce. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, TMC has now decided to move forward with filling vacancies, especially in the Public Works, Fire, and Health departments. This recruitment aims to strengthen civic services and ensure better public service delivery in a city undergoing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

For the recruitment process, applicants in the Amgas category must pay an examination fee of ₹1,000, while candidates from backward classes and orphans are charged ₹900. Ex-servicemen and disabled ex-servicemen are exempt from paying fees. Those applying for multiple positions must submit separate applications and fees for each. The fee is non-refundable, and candidates must also bear any bank transaction charges. If the recruitment process is canceled or postponed, no refunds will be issued. Online fee payment will be accepted until September 2, 2025. Admit cards will be issued online a week before the examination, containing details of the date, time, and venue.

The official TMC website will provide continuous updates on the recruitment process. Applicants can access detailed information about available posts, category-wise distribution, salary scales, age limits, eligibility criteria, and selection procedures. The site also offers application guidelines and instructions for online submissions. A dedicated helpline is available on weekdays during office hours for advertisement-related queries, while a separate technical support line assists with application, fee payment, and admit card issues. Available positions include Assistant License Inspectors, Clerks, Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical streams, Fire Station Officers, Nurses, Dieticians, Blood Bank Technicians, ECG Technicians, and various public health and education roles.