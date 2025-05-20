Mumbai: Teen Dies After Falling From Building While Filming Instagram Reel

A tragic incident shook the Dahisar area of Mumbai on Sunday after a 14-year-old girl, Janhvi Savla, lost her life while shooting an Instagram reel. Janhvi, a Class 10 student, reportedly lost balance and fell from the terrace of her residential building while filming a video.

According to information recieved, Janhvi was quite active on social media and frequently created content for various platforms. On the day of the incident, she was alone on the terrace, recording a video, when she accidentally slipped and fell from the high-rise building. Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Her last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of family and relatives. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the locality. School authorities expressed deep sorrow over her untimely death, remembering her as a bright and curious student. Heartbreakingly, her Class 10 board exam results were scheduled to be announced on Wednesday—a moment she had eagerly been waiting for.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the growing obsession with social media among teenagers, as well as the importance of parental supervision and safety awareness. While police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, the incident is being treated as a tragic accident in the preliminary findings.