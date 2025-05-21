Mumbai Traffic Police Collect ₹556 Crore in Fines via Digital Portal, Dismiss 59% of Complaints

Mumbai Traffic Police collected a whopping ₹556.64 crore in fines through the 'One State One Challan' digital portal between January 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025. This information has come to light following a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist Anil Galgali.

According to the data received, a total of 1,81,613 online complaints were lodged on the portal during the mentioned period, out of which 1,07,850 complaints — approximately 59% — were dismissed by the authorities.

In his RTI plea, Galgali had sought details about the complaints registered regarding e-challans. However, Mumbai Traffic Police responded that the portal does not provide a category-wise breakdown of complaints based on vehicle types such as two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial, or passenger vehicles. As a result, analysing action taken against specific vehicle categories remains currently unfeasible.

All e-challan complaints are examined by the Multimedia Cell located at the Traffic Headquarters in Worli, Mumbai. The process involves scrutinising photographs of the vehicle and visual evidence of the surroundings. If the visuals or evidence are unclear, the complaint is forwarded to the respective traffic division or police station for further verification. A final decision — whether to uphold or cancel the challan — is taken only after receiving the local investigation report.

Speaking on the matter, Anil Galgali emphasised that the e-challan system must be made more transparent. He stressed that citizens should be given a fair and adequate opportunity to present their side, and every complaint must be thoroughly and impartially investigated, which he termed the need of the hour.