Mumbai Traffic Update: Accidents Cause Major Traffic Delays in Santacruz and Bandra

Published: June 21, 2024

Commuters are facing delays today due to multiple accidents, leading to significant traffic jams in various areas of Mumbai on Friday 21st June. Traffic is moving slowly on the southbound lanes of Vakola Bridge in Santacruz East due to an accident, causing substantial congestion and delays during peak commuting hours. Similarly, traffic movement has slowed down at Kalanagar Bridge in Bandra East due to another accident. 

Additionally, a tempo breakdown on the southbound lanes of Ciba Road in Aarey Colony has further disrupted traffic flow. Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes or allow for extra travel time to avoid these affected areas. Traffic authorities are working to clear the obstructions and restore normal flow as quickly as possible.

