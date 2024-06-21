Mumbai Traffic Update: Accidents Cause Major Traffic Delays in Santacruz and Bandra

Commuters are facing delays today due to multiple accidents, leading to significant traffic jams in various areas of Mumbai on Friday 21st June. Traffic is moving slowly on the southbound lanes of Vakola Bridge in Santacruz East due to an accident, causing substantial congestion and delays during peak commuting hours. Similarly, traffic movement has slowed down at Kalanagar Bridge in Bandra East due to another accident.

सीओडी जंक्शन, समता नगर येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.@MTPHereToHelp

Traffic Movement Is Slow At COD Junction, Samata Nagar Northbound .@MTPHereToHelp — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 20, 2024

अपघातामुळे छेडा नगर जंक्शन येथे उत्तरेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे. @MTPHereToHelp

Traffic Movement Slow At Cheda Nagar junction Northbound Due To Accident.@MTPHereToHelp — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 20, 2024

अपघातामुळे वाकोला पुलावर दक्षिणेकडील जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.



Traffic Movement Slow At Vakola Bridge South Bound Due To Accident.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 21, 2024

अपघातामुळे कलानगर पुलावर जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे.



Traffic Movement Slow At Kalanagar Bridge Due To Accident.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 21, 2024

टेम्पोच्या बिघाडामुळे सिबा रोड येथे दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates

Traffic Movement Slow At Ciba Road South Bound Due To Tempo Breakdown.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 21, 2024

Additionally, a tempo breakdown on the southbound lanes of Ciba Road in Aarey Colony has further disrupted traffic flow. Commuters are advised to consider alternative routes or allow for extra travel time to avoid these affected areas. Traffic authorities are working to clear the obstructions and restore normal flow as quickly as possible.