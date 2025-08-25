Mumbai Traffic Update: Major Jam on Western and Eastern Express Highways Due to Rains; High Tide Warning Issued

Heavy rainfall was reported in Mumbai on Monday morning, August 25, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the city, including on the crucial Western Express Highway. Vehicular congestion was also seen around 8:50 am near the Vile Parle airport area during peak hours, which also frustrated office goers.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in the city has disrupted traffic near Vile Parle Airport area.

(Time: 8:50 am)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3kXt71TZ1R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 25, 2025

Vehicular jams were also reported on Eastern Expressway Highway today. Long ques of vehicles, mostly four wheeler were seeing stranded on the highway towards Airoli, according to a X users share visuals from the spot shows vehicles standstill.

Absolute pain to travel from Eastern Expressway towards Airoli. It takes an average of 30 mins just to clear the Mulund junction. This is happening since last one month. @MumbaiPolice@mumbaitraffic@mybmc@traffic_mumbai@CPMumbaiPolice@Dev_Fadnavispic.twitter.com/1nzNa1Mr2g — Sourabh Sinha (@SaurabhPSinha) August 25, 2025

"Absolute pain to travel from Eastern Expressway towards Airoli. It takes an average of 30 mins just to clear the Mulund junction. This is happening since last one month."

The rains that had subsided over the last two days have returned to Mumbai today. Heavy rainfall has been lashing the city for the past three to four hours. After a two-day break in city and its suburbs, showers resumed Monday morning during office hours.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Monsoon Showers Return to City Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for These Dates.

Light drizzles were reported in several areas such as Ghatkopar, Sion and Chembur, while some places witnessed rain accompanied by strong winds. The intensity of showers also increased in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus area of Mumbai.

High Tide Warning

🗓️ २५ ऑगस्ट २०२५



⛈️ ☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश सामान्यत: ढगाळ राहून हलका ते मध्यम स्वरूपाचा पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यताआहे.



🌊 भरती -

दुपारी १:१७ वाजता - ४.४४ मीटर



ओहोटी -

सायंकाळी ७:२२ वाजता - ०.८९ मीटर



🌊 भरती -

मध्यरात्री १:३३ वाजता (उद्या, २६ ऑगस्ट २०२५) - ४.१४ मीटर



ओहोटी… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 25, 2025

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a high tide warning in the Arabian Sea on Monday. According to the civic authorities, the height of the tide may swell up to 4.14 meters at 1.17 pm. A low tide of 0.89 meters will be seen around 7.22 pm.