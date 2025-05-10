Mumbai Traffic Update: No Parking Zone Near Anjuman Islam School in Kurla From May 13 to August 12, Check Details Inside

In order to avoid the traffic congestion and the risk of accidents Mumbai traffic police has announced the No Parking zone on a 240-meter stretch of Sadashiv Govind Barve Marg in front of Anjuman Islam School in Kurla. This decision will be with effect from May 13 to August 12, 2025.

Mumbai traffic police in his tweet stated that, "In view of traffic congestion due to illegal vehicle parking near Anjuman Islam Shala on Sadashiv Govind Barve Mrg, to avoid inconvenience citizens, following temporary traffic arrangement will remain in force from 00.01 hrs dated 13 May to 12 August for 24.00 hrs."

In view of traffic congestion due to illegal vehicle parking near Anjuman Islam Shala on Sadashiv Govind Barve Mrg, to avoid inconvenience citizens, following temporary traffic arrangement will remain in force from 00.01 hrs dated 13 May to 12 August for 24.00 hrs. pic.twitter.com/IrjuXNVcYn — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 10, 2025

To curb traffic obstruction and accident risks, especially near schools, Mumbai Police have implemented a 24/7 no-parking zone enforced by the Kurla Traffic Division. Motorists are urged to comply with the new regulations to ensure student safety and resident convenience, and violators will be penalized.

