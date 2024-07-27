Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory as Sion Bridge to Remain Closed for Two Years from August 1; Check Restrictions and Diversions

The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in light of the Central Railways' plan to demolish the Sion railway overbridge. The demolition project is scheduled to take place from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026, leading to significant traffic changes.

According to a notification posted by the Mumbai Traffic Police on X, traffic will be restricted and diverted during the demolition period. The Sion overbridge, which connects the East and West areas of Sion, will be closed to vehicular traffic.

From August 1, 2024, motorists traveling from Matunga traffic division and Dr. B.A. Road towards L.B.S. Road or Saint Rohidas Road will need to follow alternate routes. Similarly, traffic from Kurla traffic division and L.B.S. Road or Saint Rohidas Road heading towards B.A. Road will also be redirected.

Here are the traffic arrangements that will be in effect from 00:01 on August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026:​​​​​​​

Traffic Diversion Due to Closure of Sion Over Bridge (West Bound)

Vehicular Traffic from Dr. B.A. Road (South Bound):

Towards Kurla & Dharavi: Take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka. Turn right and proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk. Turn left to reach your destination.

Take a right turn from Kumbharwada Junction through K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka. Turn right and proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk. Turn left to reach your destination. Western Express & Bandra: From Kumbharwada Junction to Kemkar Chauk via K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road. Turn right at Kemkar Chauk and proceed to the T-Junction via Sion-Mahim Link Road. Turn left at the T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to reach your destination.

From Kumbharwada Junction to Kemkar Chauk via K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road. Turn right at Kemkar Chauk and proceed to the T-Junction via Sion-Mahim Link Road. Turn left at the T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to reach your destination. Towards Mahim: Turn left at Kumbharwada Junction onto Matunga Labour Camp T. H. Kataria Marg and proceed to your destination. From Kumbharwada Junction via K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Kemkar Chauk. Turn left at Kemkar Chauk and proceed via S. L. Raheja Marg to your destination.



Vehicular Traffic from Dr. B.A. Road (North Bound):

Towards Kurla & Dharavi: Turn left at Sion Hospital Junction, proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road to Kumbharwada Junction. Turn right at Kumbharwada Junction and proceed via K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka. Turn right and proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk. Turn left to reach your destination.

Turn left at Sion Hospital Junction, proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road to Kumbharwada Junction. Turn right at Kumbharwada Junction and proceed via K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road to Ashok Mill Naka. Turn right and proceed through St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk. Turn left to reach your destination. Towards Kurla (Heavy Vehicles): Heavy vehicular traffic coming from both directions of Dr. B.A. Road will be diverted from Sion Hospital Junction to Sulochana Shetty Marg, towards Kumbharwada Junction, and onto St. Kabir Marg (60 ft). Turn right at Kemkar Junction, proceed via Mahim Link Road to the T-Junction, Sion-Bandra Link Road, and then turn left at Kacharpatti Junction onto L. B. S. Marg to reach your destination.

Heavy vehicular traffic coming from both directions of Dr. B.A. Road will be diverted from Sion Hospital Junction to Sulochana Shetty Marg, towards Kumbharwada Junction, and onto St. Kabir Marg (60 ft). Turn right at Kemkar Junction, proceed via Mahim Link Road to the T-Junction, Sion-Bandra Link Road, and then turn left at Kacharpatti Junction onto L. B. S. Marg to reach your destination. Western Express & Bandra: From Kumbharwada Junction, proceed via St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road to Kemkar Chauk. Turn right at Kemkar Chauk and proceed via Sion-Mahim Link Road. Turn left at the T-Junction towards Kalanagar Junction to reach your destination.

Traffic Diversion Due to Closure of Sion Over Bridge (East Bound):

Light Vehicles (LMV):

From Kurla via L.B.S. Road and Saint Rohidas Road, turn right at Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk. Proceed via Saint Rohidas Road, Ashok Mill Naka, left turn onto K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft.) road, Kumbharwada Junction, left turn onto Sulochana Shetty Road, and Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to your destination.

Heavy Vehicles (HMV):

From Kurla via L.B.S. Road and Saint Rohidas Road, turn right just before Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk at Dharavi Kacharpatti Junction signal. Proceed via Dharavi Depot Road, Sion-Bandra Link Road, T-Junction, Mahim-Sion Link Road, left turn at Kemkar Chauk, St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road, Sulochana Shetty Road, and Dharavi Railway Bridge Road to your destination.

From Western Express & Kalanagar Junction:

Proceed via Sion-Bandra Link Road. Turn right at Dharavi T-Junction and take a left turn at Kemkar Chauk. Proceed via St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) road to Kumbharwada Junction and continue via Sion Hospital Bridge (Kumbharwada Bridge) to your destination.

