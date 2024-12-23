Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory For Christmas and New Year 2025 Eve In Bandra

Bandra, with its rich Catholic heritage, has long been a hub for captivating Christmas celebrations. Over the years, its unique charm has attracted people from across India and around the world, blending traditional customs with modern festivities. As the city gears up for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations from December 25 to 31, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a special advisory for motorists in Bandra.

According to the official notification from Mumbai Police, an event is set to take place at Bandra Reclamation and Carter Road Amphitheater for the New Year’s Eve festivities. With large crowds expected to enjoy the festive decorations, vehicles have been parking along Bandra Reclamation Road, K.C. Marg, and Carter Road, causing traffic congestion. To manage this, the police have issued a temporary traffic advisory to help ensure smooth movement and prevent inconvenience. The advisory states that travel from Danda Point to MSRDC will be restricted, and motorists will need to take a U-turn before the Toll Plaza and proceed via the north-bound lane.

Bandra during Christmas isn’t just a destination – it’s an experience you must have at least once. Picture the sparkling lights decorating every street, the aroma of freshly baked goods in the air, and a festive spirit that wraps you in a warm holiday embrace. Whether you're visiting Mumbai for the first time or seeking the perfect place to celebrate Christmas Eve, Bandra is the heart of the city's festive celebrations.