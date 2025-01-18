Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Tata Marathon 2025; Check Timings and Routes

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the Tata Marathon 2025 organised for Sunday, January 19, across Greater Mumbai. Authorities have blocked a total of 63 routes and mapped out alternate routes for commuters by issuing a 'no entry' zone to vehicles on the route due to the marathon.

Mumbai Traffic Police advised motorists to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience and appealed to citizens to cooperate. The TATA Marathon is all set to take place on January 19, 2025, thousands of runners will be participating in the mega event.

Special traffic arrangements are made by authorities to ensure a smooth and safe experience for the runners. The Marathon has already started at 3 am and will conclude at 2 pm on Sunday and will start from outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus (CSMT). The marathon will cover a distance of 42.195 km.

Read Complete Advisory Here

In view of #TataMarathon2025 organised on 19th January 2025 across in Greater Mumbai, following traffic arrangements have been done on the Marathon route from 3 am to 2 pm on 19th January 2025 to provide free way to runners.#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/OhSQmIJkCl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 17, 2025

Event Details

Full Marathon (Amateurs) – 42.195 km (5:00 AM to 12:30 PM).

Full Marathon (Elite) – 42.195 km (7:20 AM to 10:50 AM).

Half Marathon and Police Cup – 5:00 AM to 9:10 AM.

10K Run – 6:00 AM to 7:58 AM.

Champions with Disability Run – 1.3 km (7:22 AM to 8:05 AM).

Senior Citizens’ Run – 4.2 km (7:35 AM to 9:05 AM).

Dream Run – 5.9 km (8:15 AM to 10:55 AM).

The marathon route spans major locations, including CSMT, Kalbadevi, Malabar Hill, Worli, Bandra, Dadar, and Mahim, impacting several traffic divisions.

Key Traffic Diversions for Vehicles Traveling Between South Mumbai and the Suburbs:

From South Mumbai to North Mumbai and Suburbs: Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg → P. D’Mello Road → Dockyard Station Road → B. Nath Pai Marg → R.A. Kidwai Marg → Dr. B.A. Road → Sulochana Shetty Marg → 60 Feet Road → Sion-Bandra Link Road → Kalanagar Junction → Western Express Highway (WEH).

From North Mumbai and Suburbs to South Mumbai: WEH → Kalanagar Junction → Sion-Bandra Link Road → 60 Feet Road → Sulochana Shetty Marg → Dr. B.A. Road → R.A. Kidwai Marg → B. Nath Pai Marg → Dockyard Station Road → P. D’Mello Road → Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.

Road Closures and No-Entry Zones

Coastal Road (Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg).

Veer Nariman Road (Hutatma Chowk Junction to NCPA).

Marine Drive and Girgaon Chowpatty stretch.

Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road (Bandra-Worli Sea Link to INS Trata).

Dr. Annie Besant Road (Lotus Junction to Glaxo Junction).

Pedder Road and Kemps Corner Bridge.

Narayan Hardikar Marg and surrounding areas in Worli.