Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Bombay High Court Ceremony in BKC; Check Alternate Routes

The Mumbai Traffic Police has released an advisory in anticipation of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Bombay High Court building, which will be conducted by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday, September 23. In light of this event, significant traffic changes will be implemented at BKC for seven hours, as announced by the Mumbai Traffic Department.

Several roads in Bandra-BKC will be closed to traffic from 2 PM to 9 PM. New English School Road, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Marg, and JL Shirsekar Marg will be restricted, allowing only vehicles related to the event. General traffic can use Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Marg during this period.

The following roads will remain closed:

New English School Road, Bandra

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Marg

JL Shirsekar Marg



Alternative Route: Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir Marg

The road transport department has designated certain roads as no-entry zones due to the presence of the Chief Justice of India, high court judges, and other VIPs at the event. To ensure smooth traffic flow, alternative routes have been provided for these areas.

New Complex of Bombay High Court

The new Bombay High Court complex features world-class infrastructure, including spacious and well-designed courtrooms, dedicated chambers for judges and registry personnel, an auditorium, a library, and an arbitration and mediation center, among other facilities. Conveniently located, the building is close to the island city and the suburbs of the metropolis, with easy access to the Western Express Highway and the Bandra Kurla Complex.