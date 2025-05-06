Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Stadium Today; Check Details

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, scheduled to take place at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, May 6. Heavy vehicular traffic is expected surrounding the stadium. To ensure smooth traffic flow, authorities have routed out alternate routes and declared no-parking zones at several places in the city.

The traffic regulations and parking restrictions will implemented from 12 pm to 11.55 pm on match day (Tuesday). According to the notification dated March 28, 2025. Deputy commissioner of police, south Mumbai, chalk out several alternated routes to reached the respective destination.

Vehicular traffic expected around the Wankhede Stadium due to which it is advised to avoid the area during the restricted period of time. There will be no parking available in and around the stadium. Veer Nariman Road, from Churchgate Junction to Sundarmahal Junction, will be closed to vehicular traffic as required.

Alternate Routes:

From Churchgate Junction, take Maharshi Karve Road to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House), turn left towards Vinoli Chowpatty, and continue to your destination. Alternatively, travel from Ramdev Potdar Junction (C.T.O) via Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (O.C.S), proceed on M.G. Road, pass through Shyamaldas Junction, and cross Meghdut Bridge (Princess Street) to reach your location.

Parking Restrictions

"C" Road (North side): N.S. Road junction to "E" Road junction

"D" Road: N.S. Road junction to "E" Road junction

"E" Road: "D" Road junction to "C" Road junction

"F" Road: N.S. Road junction to "E Cross Road" junction

"G" Road (South side): N.S. Road junction to "E Cross Road" junction

"E Cross Road": "F" Road junction to "G" Road junction

N.S. Road (both directions): Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction

Veer Nariman Road (both directions): Churchgate Junction to Sundarmahal Junction.

As there is no parking available at the stadium, spectators are strongly urged to use public transport, especially the suburban railway network. Vehicles found not following rules will be towed and e-challans will be issued to the offenders.