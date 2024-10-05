Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro Line 3 Inauguration Ceremony at BKC

As Mumbai gears up for the inauguration of Metro Line 3 at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a crucial advisory to help citizens avoid travel disruptions. Anticipating significant traffic congestion due to a large gathering of VVIPs and the general public at the event, authorities are urging commuters to plan their journeys in advance and consider alternative routes to reduce inconvenience.

"In view of flagging off ceremony of Mumbai Metro line 3 at BKC , in the afternoon, a large number of VVIPs & citizens are expected to attend it. To avoid inconvenience, citizens are requested to opt for an alternate route while travelling to BKC", said Mumbai Traffic Police in a post X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the event as he visits Maharashtra to launch a series of development projects valued at over Rs 56,000 crore. His day will kick off in Washim, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum and offer prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple. Additionally, the Prime Minister will pay tribute to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj during his visit.