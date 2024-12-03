Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 as Large Number of Devotees to Visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday, December 3, in anticipation of large crowds visiting Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar on December 6, also known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, to commemorate the 68th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The event will be held on December 6 and is expected to draw large numbers of devotees at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar's Shivaji Park from December 4 to 7. To ensure smooth traffic movement and minimise inconvenience, traffic restrictions, road closures, parking arrangements, and advisory instructions have been implemented. The traffic plan will be effective from 6:00 am on 5th December until midnight on 7th December.

Road Closures and Restrictions

Several roads around Dadar will be one-way or closed for vehicular traffic during this period.

Closed Roads:

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital)

Rande Road

Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road

Jambhekar Maharaj Road

Keluskar Road (North and South)

M.B. Raut Road

T.H. Katariya Road (from L.J. Road Shobha Hotel Junction to Aasavari Junction).

One-Way Traffic:

Northbound on S.K. Bole Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Portuguese Church Junction). Southbound entry will remain restricted.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions:

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the following roads:

S.V.S. Road (Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction)

L.J. Road (Mahim Junction to Gadkari Junction)

Gokhale Road (Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka)

Senapati Bapat Road (Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka)

Tilak Bridge (Dadar T.T. Circle to Veer Kotwal Udyan).

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: 24-Hour Supply Disruption Due to Repairs and Low Water Levels; Check Affected Areas.

Alternative Routes and Traffic Diversions:

Southbound Traffic:

Vehicles heading towards South Mumbai via Senapati Bapat Road should use:

Kalanagar Junction → Dharavi T Junction → Western Express Highway → Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Northbound Traffic:

Vehicles from Colaba or CST should take Barrister Nath Pai Road or Zakaria Bunder Road and continue via Dr B.A. Road or Worli-Bandra Sea Link.

Eastern Express Highway Traffic:

Vehicles can use Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, or Eastern Freeway.

No-Parking Zones

Adjoining roads in Shivaji Park and surrounding areas, including Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road, Keluskar Road, and L.J. Road, have been declared no-parking zones from 6:00 am on 5th December to midnight on 7th December.

Parking Arrangements

Visitors are encouraged to use designated parking spaces at:

Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim, and Dadar West

Kamgar Stadium, Kohinoor Square, and Lodha Kamala Mill Compound

India Bull International Centre, Elphinstone

Five Gardens, Matunga (East).

Food Distribution and Taxi Stand Closures

Food vehicles with valid passes will be allowed entry through Raja Bade Chowk and will distribute food at designated points near Shivaji Park.

Taxi stands in Dadar East will remain closed from 5th to 7th December.

Public Advisory

Residents and commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use public transportation where possible to avoid inconvenience. Mumbai Police have urged citizens to cooperate and follow the guidelines for a smooth and peaceful observance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

For further information, visit the official website or contact the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline.