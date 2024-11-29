Mumbai Traffic Update: Roads in BKC Closed For Dua Lipa Concert; Police Issue Advisory For November 30

Grammy-winning artist Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai to headline a concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on November 30. To manage the anticipated large crowds and ensure public safety, the Mumbai Traffic Police has implemented extensive road closures and diversions in the area.

The global pop icon is performing as part of the Zomato Feeding India initiative. In preparation for the event, Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory to streamline vehicular movement around the venue, anticipating significant footfall at the concert.

The traffic restrictions will come into effect from 1 p.m. on November 30 and will remain in place until midnight. Key roads in the vicinity of BKC are set to be closed or diverted to facilitate the safe and orderly conduct of the event.

Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL): Vehicles heading towards Kurla will not be permitted to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla: This route will also be restricted near Bharat Nagar Junction.

Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace and UTI Tower: Access to BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla will be prohibited.

Kurla and Razzak Junction to WEH, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link: Traffic will be diverted via Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.

CST Road towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building: This area will face restrictions, with motorists redirected to UTR Tower and Kanakia Palace.

Ambani Square to Diamond Junction and Laxmi Tower to NABARD Junction: These routes will be blocked for the duration of the event.

Motorists are advised to avoid these restricted zones and roads during the enforcement period to prevent delays. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly. The Mumbai Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes. The police personnel will also be present to assist with vehicle guidance and ensure traffic moves efficiently around the event area.