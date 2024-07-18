Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Kamraj Nagar in Vikhroli Due to Petrol Tanker Breakdown

Traffic is moving slowly in several areas due to vehicle breakdowns. At Kamraj Nagar (Vikhroli), a petrol tanker breakdown is causing delays on the southbound route. Additionally, traffic is sluggish on the Freeway Bridge near pole no. 336 southbound due to a BEST bus breakdown. Similar issues are reported at Tilak Bridge (Matunga) southbound, where another BEST bus breakdown is contributing to slow traffic movement.

\

पेट्रोल टँकरच्या बिघाडामुळे कामराज नगर (विक्रोळी)दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates

Traffic Movement Slow At Kamraj Nagar(Vikroli) south Bound Due To Petrol Tankar Breakdown. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 18, 2024

Traffic Movement Slow At Kamraj Nagar(Vikroli) south Bound Due To Petrol Tankar Breakdown. Traffic Movement Slow At Freeway Bridge Pole no. 336 on South Bound Due To Best Bus Breakdown, said Mumbai Traffic Police on X, formerly Twitter.

बेस्ट बसच्या बिघाडामुळे फ्रीवे ब्रिजवरील पोल नं ३३६ येथे दक्षिणेकडील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे #MTPTrafficUpdates

Traffic Movement Slow At Freeway Bridge Pole no. 336 on South Bound Due To Best Bus Breakdown#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 18, 2024

बेस्ट बसच्या बिघाडामुळे टिळक ब्रिज(माटुंगा) दक्षिणेकडे जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates Traffic Movement Slow At Tilak bridge(Matunga ) south Bound Due To Best Bus Breakdown. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 18, 2024

Travelers intending to use these roads are advised to plan their journey considering potential traffic delays. Meanwhile, commuters relying on these routes for their office commute may face inconvenience due to the current traffic conditions.