Mumbai Traffic Update: Waterlogging, Subways Closed and Flooding Cause Jams Across City; Check Alternate Routes

Nonstop rains since Tuesday morning, August 19, have caused flooding in several parts of Mumbai. Roads are inundated with rainwater as vehicular traffic hits several major junctions and highways, including the Western Express Highway. Waterlogging of one and a half to two feet has been reported in subways, including Andheri and Malad, forcing authorities to divert traffic and close critical routes for public safety.

Traffic on Gol Deul, Gulalwadi, Wadala, Shivdi, Nawab Tank, Nagpada, Maratha Mandir, Byculla, Bawla Compound, Bhoiwada, Wadala Station Four Roads, Hindmata Junction, and Matunga remain severely inundated. Commuters are grappling with jams during peak hours.

Visuals From Sion-Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain caused waterlogging on the Sion-Panvel Highway service road from Vashi to Panvel, leading to traffic delays pic.twitter.com/ywQ0DtHBZU — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Visuals From Turbhe Near Vivanta in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on roads, disrupting traffic



(Visuals from near Vivanta Navi Mumbai, Turbhe) pic.twitter.com/aqEJ9PbSCA — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

The eastern corridor is similarly affected. Dadar TT, Trombay, Maharashtra Nagar Subway, Antop Hill, MG R Chowk, Kanekar Nagar, Sardar Nagar, and Pratiksha Nagar also flooding due to heavy downpours.

Western suburbs, including Malad Subway and Goregaon, have also been hit by rain waters. With traffic on the Malad Subway diverted via MTNL Junction, vehicles inch forward slowly, resulting in long delays for motorists. The Andheri subway has been completely shut due to flooding, and traffic is being rerouted through alternative paths. Other areas such as Mumbai Paydhuni, DD Junction, and Kalbadevi are similarly submerged, with traffic movement severely hampered.

A video from the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East near Wester Express Highway shows road flooded with rain waters. Children can be seen swimming in logged waters. Vehicles veering off to make their way.

Due to waterlogging, vehicular movement is slow at Oberoi Junction. Our personnels and @mybmc staff are present at the location to ease the traffic & assist Mumbaikars. #MTPMonsoonUpdates#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/No4Xx7hUQO — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

Among additional hotspots, slowdowns have been reported at Gandhi Market (Matunga) on both bounds, Sakkar Panchayat Road (Bhoiwada), and Aarey Car Shed Road towards Marol Unit No. 19 (with the Dindoshi subway closed due to waterlogging). Aarey Road towards Powai Car Shed Unit 22 (Dindoshi) has also seen delays, this time due to a breakdown of a BEST bus amid flooded conditions.

Ensuring Mumbaikars never gets stuck, our on duty police personnel assisted in removing a vehicle stuck in Waterlogging at Shirodkar Market in Parel.#MumbaiRains#MTPTrafficUpdates#MTPMonsoonUpdatespic.twitter.com/Ifw3C7t2KC — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

Other closures include the Poisar and Malad Subways, both rendered impassable by high water. A truck breakdown at Wadala T. Junction (Everad Nagar) and Chunabhatti EEH South Bound added to the mounting traffic woes.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation continues its operations to pump out excess water from critical locations, but with rain showing no signs of abating, motorists are advised to remain patient and exercise caution on Mumbai’s waterlogged roads.